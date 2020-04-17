Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 17, 2020, Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 17, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 24. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west northwest.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Sunday – A chance of snow before 10 am, then a chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.