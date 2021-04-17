Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 17, 2021

Advertisement

April 17, 2021 — Here is the seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 15 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 23. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday – Snow showers likely, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 43. East wind around 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.