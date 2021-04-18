Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 17 – April 18, 2021

Advertisement

April 18, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday – Rain and snow showers likely before 2 pm, then snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. High near 47. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north northeast 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Advertisement

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 44. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. East wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with an east wind of 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Advertisement

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.