Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 18, 2020, Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 18, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Blustery, with a northwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly before 4 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Advertisement

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west southwest.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Advertisement

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Thursday – A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery.

Friday – A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.