Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 19, 2020, Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 18, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – A 20 percent chance of rain after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight – A 20 percent chance of rain before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 59. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.
Thursday – A slight chance of rain and snow before 8 am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.