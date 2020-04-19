Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 19, 2020, Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 18, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 20 percent chance of rain after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of rain before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 59. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Thursday – A slight chance of rain and snow before 8 am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.