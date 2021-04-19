Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 19, 2021

Advertisement

April 19, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Rain and snow showers likely before 1 pm, then snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Patchy blowing snow after 4 pm. High near 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north northwest 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 8 pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 17. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 40. East wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. East wind 10 to 13 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with an east wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a light west wind increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.