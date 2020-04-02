Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 2, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 2, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Snow likely, mainly before 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 7 to 17 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation could be one to two inches.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 11 pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Blustery, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday – Patchy fog before 1 m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 40. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Advertisement

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of rain after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of rain before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Advertisement

Monday – A 30 percent chance of rain after 1 m. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Monday Night – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.