Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 2, 2021

April 2, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow before 11 pm, then a slight chance of snow between 11 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.