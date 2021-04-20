Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 20, 2021

Advertisement

April 20, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Sunny, with a high near 38. East wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Isolated snow showers after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. East wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Isolated snow showers before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. East northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Advertisement

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Advertisement

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Monday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.