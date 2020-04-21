Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 21, 2020, Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 21, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a light west northwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday – A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.