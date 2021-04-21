Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 21, 2021

Advertisement

April 21, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with an east wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a light west wind increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday – A slight chance of snow showers before 11 am, then a slight chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night –Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.