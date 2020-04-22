Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 22, 2020, Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 22, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of rain after 5 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain, mixing with snow after 11 pm, then gradually ending. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 68.