Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 22, 2021

April 22, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a light west northwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11 am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 11 am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Windy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Monday – A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 10 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10 pm and 4 am, then a chance of snow showers after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.