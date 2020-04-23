Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 23, 2020, Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 23, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A chance of rain and snow showers before 7 am, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – A slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 11 pm, then gradually ending. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.