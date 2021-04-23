Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 23, 2021

Advertisement

April 23, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday – Isolated showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Scattered rain showers before 4 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after 10 am. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain showers before 8 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8 pm and 11 pm, then a chance of snow showers after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers before 11 am, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Blustery.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.