Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 24, 2020, Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 24, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Sunday – Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 80.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.