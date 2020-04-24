Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 24, 2020, Friday

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Sunday – Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.