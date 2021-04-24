Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 24, 2021

Advertisement

April 24, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of rain after 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Advertisement

Monday – A chance of rain before 8 am, then a chance of rain and snow between 8 am and 11 am, then a chance of rain after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday Night – A chance of rain before 10 pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 10 pm and 11 pm, then a chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers before 11 am, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Advertisement

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.