Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April, 25, 2020, Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 25, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – Isolated showers between noon and 1 pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Monday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.