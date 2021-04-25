Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 25, 2021

Advertisement

April 25, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Windy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of rain before 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Monday – A slight chance of rain and snow before 10 am, then a slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain before 10 pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 10 pm and 1 am, then a chance of snow after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow before 10 am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. West wind 7 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. North northeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Blustery.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.