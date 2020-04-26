Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 26, 2020, Sunday

Today – A slight chance of showers between 11 am and noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming west 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. Windy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 70.