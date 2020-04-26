Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 26, 2020, Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 26, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – A slight chance of showers between 11 am and noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming west 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Monday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. Windy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 70.