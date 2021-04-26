Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 26, 2021

Advertisement

April 26, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 20 percent chance of showers after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph becoming southwest 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight – A chance of rain showers before 10 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10 pm and midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers before 11 am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain, mixing with snow after 10 pm, then gradually ending. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a light west wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a northwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.