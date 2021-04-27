Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 27, 2021

Advertisement

April 27, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Snow showers likely before 9 am, then scattered rain and snow showers between 9 am and 10 am, then scattered rain showers after 10 am. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.