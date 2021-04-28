Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 28, 2021

Advertisement

April 28, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a northwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Advertisement

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 16 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Advertisement

Sunday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.