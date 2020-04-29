Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 29, 2020, Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 29, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 75. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

Thursday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Blustery.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 60.