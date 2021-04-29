Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 29, 2021

Advertisement

April 29, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Monday – A chance of rain showers before 7 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 7 am and 10 am, then a chance of rain showers after 10 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.