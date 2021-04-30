Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 30, 2021

Advertisement

April 30, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Advertisement

Sunday – Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – Rain showers likely before 2am, then scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – Scattered snow showers before 8am, then scattered rain and snow showers between 8am and 9am, then scattered rain showers after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Advertisement

Tuesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Wednesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 69.