Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 4, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 4, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Sunny, with a high near 50. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday – A slight chance of rain between noon and 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming south southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Advertisement

Monday – A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Advertisement

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thursday – A slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Friday – A slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.