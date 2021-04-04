Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 4, 2021

Advertisement

April 4, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming southwest 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday – Isolated showers after 5 pm. Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – slight chance of rain, mixing with snow after 11 pm, then gradually ending. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow before 11 am, then a chance of rain and snow between 11 am and 1 pm, then a chance of rain after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a west wind of 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.