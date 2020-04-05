Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 5, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 5, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11 am, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday – A slight chance of showers between 3 pm and 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.