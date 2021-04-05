Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 5, 2021

Advertisement

April 5, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Light south southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Rain likely before 3 am, then a chance of rain and snow between 3 am and 5 am, then a chance of snow after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Tuesday – Snow likely before 4 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a west wind of 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Advertisement

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Advertisement

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.