Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 6, 2020, Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 6, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10 pm and 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Advertisement

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 62. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. North wind 8 to 11 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 58. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Advertisement

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday – A slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.