Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 6, 2021

April 6, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Snow likely before 1 pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 1 pm and 5 pm, then a chance of sprinkles after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 60. Windy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Windy, with a west northwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 53.