Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 7, 2020, Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 7, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 60. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. North northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 58. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow before 8 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 8 am and 9 am, then a chance of rain after 9 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of rain before 11 pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 11 pm and 1 am, then a chance of snow after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Blustery.

Monday – A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.