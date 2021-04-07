Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 7, 2021

Advertisement

April 7, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Patchy fog between 8 am and 9 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Windy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.