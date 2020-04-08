Morning Sweetwater County Weather, April 8, 2020, Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 8, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 61. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 63. East northeast wind 5 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. East northeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain before 11 pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 11 pm and 1 am, then a chance of snow after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Blustery.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.