Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 8, 2021

April 8, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 59. Windy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 16 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Windy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 27. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.