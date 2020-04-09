Morning Sweetwater County Weather: April 9, 2020, Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 9, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a light east northeast wind becoming east 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. East wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 23 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery.

Wednesday – A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.