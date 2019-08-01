Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 1, 2019, Thursday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers between midnight and 3 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.