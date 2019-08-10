Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 10, 2019, Saturday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Isolated showers before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night – Clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a northwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.