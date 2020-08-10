Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 10, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (August 10, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 88.