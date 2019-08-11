Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 11, 2019, Sunday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today –Isolated showers between 10 am and 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night – Clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 83.