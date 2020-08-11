Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 11, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (August 11, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 89.