Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 12, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (August 12, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

RED FLAG WARNING from noon today to 8:p.m. Thursday. More details here.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 3 pm and 4 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 50.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.