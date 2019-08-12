Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 12, 2019, Monday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater county seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Light west southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 87. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Friday –Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.
Friday Night –Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 82.