Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 12, 2019, Monday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater county seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

 

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Light west southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 87. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

 

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday –Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Friday Night –Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

 

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Sunday  – Sunny, with a high near 82.

