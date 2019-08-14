Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 14, 2019, Wednesday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light southwest. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 87.