Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 14, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (August 14, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Red Flag Warning from the National Weather Service in effect until 8 p.m

Today – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 86. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86.