Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 15, 2019, Thursday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light southwest. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 88.