Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 15, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (August 14, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Advertisement

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Advertisement

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.