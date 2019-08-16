Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 16, 2019, Friday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Windy, with a southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 88.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 89.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88.