Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 16, 2019, Friday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Windy, with a southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88.