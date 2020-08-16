Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 16, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 16, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 87. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.